In the famous photos taken by Maurice Jarnoux for Paris Match André Malraux is seen in his home in Boulogne sur Seine surrounded by pages and pages of illustrations scattered on the floor. In some, the writer seems drowned in the images of his imaginary museum; in others, he dances on them. The report is eloquent; to a large extent it coincides with the ideas of Walter Benjamin on the printed reproduction of works of art, and also with the more recent ones of John Berger on photography. In short: photography turns what it touches into art, that is, it extracts the works from their original context —ideally, sacral or religious, but it could also be technical or topographical, as in the case of architecture— and makes them enter into a new sphere: the art book, in which they become something else. They now appear on a homogeneous plane, freed from their function and their determinations. They have gained their own finality. In return, the meanings they served have disappeared, been erased.

This simultaneous gain and loss trade flies over a current exhibition and book. Juan Cuéllar and Roberto Mollá curated between 2017 and 2021 painted architectures, a sample of painters, many “neometaphysical” (Juan Manuel Bonet) or “post-conceptual” (Paco de la Torre), who traveled throughout Europe (Berlin, Warsaw, Prague, Bucharest, Évora…). Now, architecture, in this case the university of the four Valencian campuses, is once again the point of support for the new recreations, no longer just pictorial, gathered in La Nau under the title Campus.

‘No one in Siete pasos later’ (2022), video art installation by Teresa Tomás. At the La Nau Cultural Center in Valencia.

The faculties, residences or libraries that Moreno Barberá or Giorgio Grassi designed for four decades have served the work of painters very painters such as De la Torre himself or Elena Goñi or Joël Mestre, but also other animation artists (Teresa Tomás), interactive works (Jorge Tarazona) or objects (Pamen Pereira or the Señor Cifrián team). And the decisive thing is that, that the starting point for all of them has been the images. The curators themselves say they celebrate “a triadic ballet between the pictorial, photographic and cinematographic image”. The University of Valencia maintains a rich photographic collection on the subject, and in 1998 commissioned more from well-known artists, including the photographers-photographers, so to speak, Gabriele Basilico and Humberto Rivas, or the painters Ian Wallace or Per Kirkeby.

The color of the paintings is called in Greek ‘phármakon’, the same word that is used for drug, poison

As you can see, in this field you have to spin very fine. The book by Iñaki Bergera —architect and photographer himself, top expert and director of flagship projects such as the one that concluded in Photography and modern architecture in Spain, 1925-1965 (ICO Foundation, 2014)—offers us for this Photography and architecture. The image of built space. And it helps us to ask: Do architectural photographs serve -so to speak- architecture? Or, following Malraux and Benjamin, its destiny is to mutate autonomously to progress in the contemporary spiral of imaginary objects, fake or virtual, as we would say today? The suspicions towards the spell of images are very old, as much as the Platonic suspicion or the presumption of metaphysical truth. The color of the paints is called in Greek pharmakon, the same word that is used for drug, poison. Bergera suggests that a critical view of architecture depends on preserving the auxiliary character of images.

‘Frame 3’ (2022), by the Seños Cifrián team. In the Palau de Cerveró in Valencia. Eduardo Alapont

The fact is that in his own book —a dump of texts prepared for different commissions over the last 10 years— the names, quotes and ideas that are repeated do not always keep the same meaning. We read that for Kindel —the marvelous photographer of the new towns of the National Institute of Colonization, in perfect harmony with José Luis Fernández del Amo, apostle of the abstraction of the fifties— “photography was a means, not an end”; that for Lucien Hervé, the photographer of Le Corbusier, “architecture becomes the means, not the end”; that for Bernard Rudofsky, a romantic activist who usually delights transgression professionals, organizer in 1964 at the MoMA of Architecture Without Architects, “Photographs are the very end of discourse.” Etc.

Many architects, such as Le Corbusier, Sáenz de Oiza or José Antonio Coderch also took up the camera

Are we speaking, then, of a photographic subgenre? Seen from inside the photograph, perhaps. But architecture itself acquired through photographic art (no longer mere industrial or technical photography) a status of visual art that, although it was never alien to it, now revealed, let’s say by affinity, its most elusive manifestations. Along with rather theoretical or complementary chapters (as interesting as the one dedicated to the portraits of architects), in the first half of the book we cover a history that goes from Català-Roca and Juan Pando to Bleda y Rosa or Lluís Casals, passing through Paco Gómez or the photographers of the Mediterranean coast (in the pre-war Hausmann or Margaret Michaelis, and later Giorgio Casali or those of AFAL). The architects themselves, normally dismissive of the photographic art that they nevertheless used, took up the camera many times: Le Corbusier himself, Oiza, Coderch… So the paradoxes are deep, they have ancient roots. We will not be able to say if it was the chicken or the egg first. And, if we can say it, we won’t be saying anything. Images proliferate, expand. In any case, they move away from any single truth of a single verbal, discursive formulation. We cannot enter these houses; they enter through the eyes.

‘Campus. University architecture in contemporary painting’. Various Artists. The Nau. Until 3 September.

‘Photography and architecture’. Inaki Bergera. Turner, 2023. 368 pages. 22.90 euro.

