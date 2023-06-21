Buildings of value | Helsinki will demolish and sell the villa next door to the president’s official residence

The city has been preparing the deal for several years. In connection with the sale, the villa will be moved to a new location in Meilahti.

Helsinki the sale list of old villas is getting longer. Now the city is selling the 139-year-old Villa Granvik in Meilahti.

The large 220 square meter building is to be moved to a new location in Meilahti’s villa area. The building protected by this aspen stands next to the official residence of the President of the Republic in Mäntyniemi.

The city’s intention is to rent an area of ​​2,300 square meters to the buyer of the villa with a long-term contract along Heikinniementie near Seurasaarentie.

Self the building is sold for 5,000 euros to the buyer who offers the highest rent for the rented area. Those interested in the villa can submit bids at the auction until mid-August.

There is a special detail related to the deal: the city will dismantle the log villa and move its construction parts to a weather shelter.

The buyer is left with the task of rebuilding the house according to the original model. The construction of the road junction and municipal engineering will also be the responsibility of the buyer.

This is the city prepared already from 2021.

Architect by Albert Mellin designed by Villa Granvik was completed in 1884. The city estimates that many of the building’s original logs are still usable.

There is still plenty to renovate, as the villa has not been renovated for years and has been mostly empty since 2009.

The building belongs to the early villas built on the grounds of Meilahti Manor. It was once built by a merchant, an industrialist and a city councilman Otto Kjällmanson.

Villa ends up being sold for the same reason as many other former villas in Helsinki: the city no longer has a use for it.

At the beginning of the year, the city announced that it would sell numerous villas in Vuosaari’s Kallahdenniemi.

Last year, Paulig’s villa changed hands, and the city put up for sale, among other things, three valuable villas in Kruunuvuorenranta.