Buildings of value | Helsinki is selling an over a hundred-year-old villa in Meilahti: Price 5,000 euros

The city of Helsinki is selling the villa for five thousand euros to be demolished and rebuilt.

Republic the auction of Villa Granvik, located next to the president’s official residence in Mäntyniemi, ended on Wednesday afternoon.

The city is selling a villa over a hundred years old for a fixed price of five thousand euros. The annual rent for the villa’s new location was now up for auction.

The villa will go to the highest bidder, which has not yet been disclosed to the public.

For the annual rent, 41 offers were made by the deadline. The highest offer was 41,000 euros. There were a total of 17 bidders.

Helsinki next go through the offers. When the buyer is confirmed, the city will demolish the villa. The buyer is responsible for rebuilding the villa to its original condition.

The building is protected in the plan, but the city has received a deviation permit from the building control authority to demolish the building.

The city has assigned the villa a new, generous plot of two thousand square meters with a 30-year lease from Meilahti along Heikinniementie near Seurasaarentie.

In the year The villa, completed in 1884, was designed by architects Albert Mellin and Albert Nyberg. The building has not been renovated in years. The villa has been mostly empty since 2009.

According to Helsinki, it no longer has a use for the villa. For the same reason, the city has been diligently selling many other valuable old buildings recently.