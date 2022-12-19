In the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR) Bangui, the buildings of the European Union (EU) mission burned down. This was announced on Monday, December 19, by EU Ambassador to the country Douglas Darius Carpenter.

“The buildings of the EU delegation in Bangui were engulfed in fire on Monday night. No harm done. We thank our partners in advance for their patience during the reorganization of our service,” the diplomat wrote on his Twitter account.

On December 16, in Bangui, a terrorist attack was committed against the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Sytoy. He received a parcel, which he opened in his office. As it turned out, it was stuffed with explosives, the device detonated.

Satisfied was hospitalized. Later it became known that the package was sent from Lome, the capital of Togo, on behalf of Alex Sevillano Minguesa. At the scene of the assassination there was a note with a threat coming to the Russians from “all the French.”

Law enforcement agencies of the Central African Republic called the incident a terrorist attack and tightened security measures at the Russian embassy. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope for a well-deserved punishment for those responsible.

On the same day, the French Foreign Ministry denied allegations of involvement in the explosion. The head of the French Foreign Ministry, Catherine Colonna, said that reports of French involvement in the assassination attempt are lies and Russian propaganda.

In turn, the CAR Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Leon Dodonu-Punagaza, said that the Colonna wants to defend itself with these statements. The ambassador also called terrible the fact that the Colonna did not believe the official shooting and what was published in the newspapers. According to him, there is no doubt that it was the French who wrote the note.

On December 19, it was reported that Syty had flown to Moscow for treatment. Hundreds of CAR residents gathered at the Bangui airport to support him. Local residents lined up with posters along the road along which the car with the victim passed.