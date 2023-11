The Star of David is a Jewish symbol that was used to identify Jewish homes and businesses during Nazism. | Photo: Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons/zeevveez

The government of Rome, Italy, reported this Thursday (9) that it has removed anti-Semitic graffiti from buildings in the city’s old Jewish quarter. Among the drawings were stars of David and swastikas, symbols widely used during Nazism.

“Events like this cause consternation, enormous concern and are reminiscent of the period of persecution against the Jews,” said Alessandro Luzon, representative of the Jewish Community in Rome.

According to the newspaper Times of Israel, the city of Treviso, in the north of the country, also recorded an episode of anti-Semitism in a private primary and secondary school, which suspended activities after a teacher allegedly made anti-Semitic statements on her social media. The educational institution spoke out, stating that “hateful language is the absolute antithesis of the values ​​that the school believes in”.

The case joins dozens of other reports of violence against Jews in Europe since the beginning of the war in the Middle East. Similar episodes of graffiti have been found in France, Germany and the United Kingdom in recent days.