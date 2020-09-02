Many schoolchildren on September 1 around the world traditionally returned to their desks … However, in view of the still raging coronavirus pandemic, this school year has brought many unconventional things to the routine of students and teachers. The main mantra of most educational institutions has become the commandments not to forget about masks and social distance, and the new concept of “security protocol” has firmly entered the terminology of school leaders … In Israel , where the first attempt to open schools ended with new outbreaks of diseases, they decided reduce the number of classes, which required hiring new teachers and, accordingly, increased the burden on the budget … In Italy it was decided to provide schools new single desks so that children do not have to sit in masks in class. France relied on rigor , threatening that non-observance of the mask regime would be fraught with a return to quarantine. A row British schools vowed to suspend students for “malicious cough” and COVID-19 jokes …

Clarity of Foggy Albion

The virus is a virus, but the school is on schedule. So the authorities of most European countries decided, considering that aimless sitting at home for students is much more terrible than the threat of contracting COVID-19. One of the most resolute supporters of school opening was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He not only announced that it was the government’s “moral duty” to return the children to school, but he also opaquely threatened with fines parents who would intend to sabotage the normal learning process. leaving them at home.

On September 1, 97% of all educational institutions in the United Kingdom opened their doors to students – with mandatory sanitizers at the entrance, as in most countries, and separate classes at different times and places to limit overlap between groups of students. Particular attention was paid to the transport aspect: schoolchildren were encouraged to get to the place of study, if possible, on foot or by bicycle … For the needs of those whose school was not within walking distance, the authorities allocated an additional £ 40 million to organize school buses.

Photo: REUTERS / Dominic Lipinski

All other anti-epidemic security measures were left at the mercy of local authorities and school administrations. And in a number of cases it was not without excesses. For example, several establishments in England and Wales released their list of “red lines”, threatening to expel from schools those who will make inappropriate jokes about the coronavirus, will begin to “maliciously cough and sneeze” or enter into unnecessarily close “targeted physical contact with others” …

Put on masks and be afraid

“This is a slightly unusual return because the virus is still here. I very much hope that from tomorrow morning you will take protective measures, put on masks and everything else. And you will also watch what your teachers tell you. ” With this parting word, President Emmanuel Macron addressed 12.4 million French schoolchildren on the eve of Knowledge Day on Instagram.

– Masks, constant disinfection and attempts to scare us with a new turn of the pandemic – they say, if there are sick people in the school, it can be closed again, and teachers will go on strike if security measures are not observed. And all this is fueled by the media. Yesterday, a newspaper Quotidien for children was thrown into our mailbox, with such primitive proclamations: the one who does not wear a mask is a “moron” – the mother of two schoolgirls from the Parisian suburb of Picardo Valerie le Blanc told Izvestia about the atmosphere of the new academic semester in France.

Photo: Global Look Press / Aurelien Morissard

The administrations of educational institutions notified parents ahead of time that in the event of mass infections, the school could be quarantined, Carolina Kim, a resident of the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, confirmed to Izvestia. This year she is seeing off her son and daughter to high school, and under the new rules, both children will have to study in masks.

– Paris is still a red zone , the number of infected is growing, so all children over 11 years old are required to wear personal protective equipment. This applies to schoolchildren both in class and during breaks. The exception is physical education lessons, she explained.

Less classes – more money

In Italy, in most regions of which school classes start only on September 14 , also did not neglect the rules of personal hygiene, but tried to concentrate on something else. To make classes smaller, the authorities announced the recruitment of 40,000 temporary teachers. We also ordered 2 million single desks for schools so that children could sit in lessons without masks. … However, most educational institutions run the risk of seeing these desks no earlier than October due to the overload of furniture factories with government orders.

In Spain, which kicks off the school year on September 4, 11,000 more teachers will join the ranks – also to reduce the number of students in each class … A number of Spanish schools decided to move some of their classes outdoors – to makeshift fenced areas in yards. Fortunately, the Spanish weather allows. But this did not insure the country against other problems – teachers’ unions, outraged by the lack of funding, have already threatened to go on strike next week.

Israel decided to attract additional teaching staff … After a failed attempt to resume school in May, resulting in a spike in COVID-19 infections and re-closings of schools, the Jewish state reopened its school doors on September 1. But not for everyone and with a number of restrictions. So far, full-fledged studies began only for the first four classes, each of which was limited to 18 students (in fact, this required new teachers and an additional $ 1.24 billion in the annual education budget). Students from 5th to 12th grades were ordered to be allowed to go to schools only for a couple of days a week, on the other days they were transferred to distance learning.

Photo: Global Look Press / Komsomolskaya Pravda

Cunning for invention

Last week guide UNICEF noted that about a third of school-age children worldwide do not have the opportunity to study remotely. This turned out to be relevant for India and Bangladesh, as well as most countries in Africa and Latin America, since most families simply do not have the Internet.

Technical backwardness prompted a number of states to go for some tricks. For example, the Mexican authorities, where the school year started the other day, solved the problem of distance learning by a special agreement with television companies – children began to solve problems directly from blue screens. AND Guatemala’s teachers were dispatched to give lessons, cycling home to pupils with a portable board.

The United States, where a number of states have already started the school year, and others are just gathering, has never suffered from a problem with the availability of the Internet. But even there, the beginning of the school year was not set. Contrary to President Donald Trump’s fervent desire to open schools across America as usual, most of the country’s educational institutions have decided to pursue a course towards online or hybrid education. … Despite the obvious decline in its quality.

– Half of the teachers are over 50 years old and with the technique for you. Here’s a son’s teacher – an old man, he spent about seven minutes trying to figure out the presentation in the power point , – the mother of two schoolchildren from Los Angeles Gemma described the difficulties of online learning to Izvestia.

But at least the correspondence format will help protect teachers who are at greater risk of the virus than schoolchildren from COVID-19. So that the United States has someone to teach children after the pandemic.