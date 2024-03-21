Buildings | A wooden house completed in 1901 is being demolished in the center of Helsinki

The insulation space that was part of the oldest still existing wooden houses in the inner city of Helsinki is being demolished to make way for a new building in Hietalahti. The cargo shed was recently dismantled.

Demolition Kaartin continues in the Lasaret block. The site of the recently demolished loading shed, completed in 1882, is now flat land. Now the house of the isolation facility, completed in 1901 and connected to the functions of the military hospital, is leaving the warehouse shed to the south of Hietalahdenkatu.

Isolation window.

The fate of old wooden houses has been debated for a long time. Should they be protected and repaired for reuse in place, or dismantled in place, or dismantled and moved for reuse elsewhere. Now there is no need to argue anymore, the houses will be demolished and reused elsewhere.

State Senaatti, which is responsible for real estate ownership, sold the block's buildings to the real estate development and investment company HGR Property Partners in 2020. In January 2024, it in turn made a deal with the CapMan Social Real Estate fund, which invests in social real estate.

The fund will build a new building on the Hietalahdenkatu side of the block. Business premises, offices, and a grocery store are planned for the value block bounded by Kalevankatu, Hietalahdenkatu, Lönnrotinkatu and Abrahaminkatu.