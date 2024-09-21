Buildings | A railway station was auctioned in Espoo – No bids

Buildings|Kauklahti station did not receive a single purchase offer in the auction.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Espoo’s Kauklahti station received no bids in the auction. The starting price of the auction was 200,000 euros. Senaatti-kinteistöt plans to put the station up for sale again. Kauklahti’s status is culturally and historically valuable and protected.

Espoo There was not a single offer for Kauklahti station when Senaatin Asema-aluete oy sold the station building at an auction.

The starting price of the auction, which ended on Thursday, September 19, was 200,000 euros.

“It was a bit of a surprise that there was no purchase offer from the Kauklahti station. Now is not an easy time for trading. Sometimes the deal has been better”, Senaatti real estate sales manager Asko Taskila stated on Friday.

According to Taskila, Senaatin Asema-aluete oy plans to put the Kauklahti station up for sale again.

“We have not yet thought about why the station could be sold again. It is also still open whether the starting price of the auction will be calculated,” Taskila said.

Senate properties has sold several decommissioned railway stations around Finland in recent years.

“How well the station sells depends on the location. Some stations sell easily. Stations in remote locations may have had to be sold several times before the stores were created.”

Architect Bruno Granholm (1857-1930) designed by Kauklahti station was completed in 1903. According to the pending site plan, the building is a culturally historically valuable protected building with the plan designation sr. The building may not be demolished. The cultural-historical values ​​and characteristics of the building must be preserved in the repair and alteration works.

The protection order applies to the station’s facades and water roofs. Changes and repairs must be negotiated with the building protection authority.

Kauklahti the total area of ​​the station building is approximately 387 square meters. The building is currently leased, and the station has three tenants. The rental agreements are valid until further notice.