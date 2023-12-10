Buildings | A nice apartment in a value villa for sale in Meilahti – Renovation multiplied the value of the house

The city sold the entire Villa Furunäs years ago for around 850,000 euros. Now more than 1.5 million euros are being asked for one apartment.

Helsinki There is an apartment for sale in Meilahti in the historic Villa Furunäs value villa. The debt-free price of the 101-square-meter apartment is 1,530,000 euros. The apartment is one of the three apartments in the villa.

According to the apartment announcement, the villa will be completely renovated in 2022. During the renovation, each apartment in the house was renovated, among other things, with its own ground source heat pump and water circulation floor heating. According to the announcement, the villa has been completely renovated “harmoniously combining old beauty and the latest technology.”

The increase in value of the villa due to the renovation is considerable. In 2015, the city of Helsinki sold the protected villa to a housing limited company founded by four individuals for around 852,000 euros. At the time, the villa, which was classified as in poor condition, still had five apartments with a size of 39–98 square meters.

The wooden two-story log house was built in two stages in 1893 and 1903. The villa is located on Seurasaarinentie, five hundred meters from Mäntyniemi, the official residence of the president of the republic.

The apartment for sale now has four rooms and a kitchen on two floors, as well as a warm basement with a stone foundation. The apartment has two glass bay windows with a view over the Seurasaarenti to the sea. During the renovation, the house’s structures, such as stone masonry and roof logs, have been left visible in the basement. There is a shared carport in the yard and a large yard area behind the house.

The maintenance fee for the apartment is 434 euros per month and the water fee is 14 euros per month. The villa is located on a rental plot in the city of Helsinki, the rent of which is 16,921 euros per year.

Helsinki In recent years, the city has sold numerous protected valuable properties, which have been known to undergo major renovations. The background is the city’s strategy to get rid of buildings for which it has no use. However, selling historic buildings has proven difficult due to, among other things, the cost of repairs.

The city recently published a guide The townspeople’s handbook for the rescue projects of Helsinki’s historic buildings. Its purpose is “to help the townspeople in purchasing and rescuing old buildings in Helsinki for community use.”