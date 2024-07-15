Buildings | A buyer was found for Pauantee – plans to save the object from “hospice care”

Buildings|The buyer of Pauante located in Kaustinen was already interested in the property three decades ago, when the property was sold to Aulis Junes.

in Central Ostrobothnia the special group of buildings located in Pauanne has been sold. The buyer of the extraordinary building plans to renovate the building, but the extent of the work and the future purpose of use are still unclear.

Pauanne is Kaustinen’s local attraction and log craftsman I met Hietalahti work of art. Previously, it was owned by a person from Helsinki Aulis Junes, who died last year at the age of 85. Junes also owned the one located in Helsinki’s Töölönlahti Bird song villa.

Pauanne was originally built for a group of folk healers and musicians. It consists of the main house, a blacksmith’s workshop, a carpenter’s workshop and an inn. The surface area of ​​the land is 2.658 hectares, and the living area is 260 square meters.

The main house was completed in the mid-1980s. The building group was forcibly auctioned in the 1990s.

Pauanne is a real work of art. The picture shows the roof of Sepä’s workshop.

Pauantee’s main building was completed in the mid-1980s. This summer, the purpose is to protect the dilapidated object from further damage.

Pauanteen bought with his brother Seppo Palomäki was already interested in the destination at that time. He is from Kausti and has known the area since he was a child.

According to Palomäki, the idea of ​​buying and renovating Pauante has been pending since the 90s. At that time, he heard about the forced auction only after the deals with Junes had already been concluded.

“Perhaps the moment would have been already then.”

Palomäki wants to restore the buildings, but first we need to get an overall picture of their condition. Only then will we know what can be saved.

“The buildings have been in hospice care for a bit. Now we are trying to see if there is still something that can be done.”

This summer, the plan is to protect the dilapidated object from further damage.

Culturally historically restoration of a significant site is no stranger to Palomäki. He says that saving old buildings is a hobby and a way of life for him.

Palomäki describes Pauantee’s buildings as interesting and unique works of art.

“I have to put them in order. You can’t let them rot there.”

68,000 euros was indicated in the sales notice as the price of the demolished building group. Palomäki does not reveal the final price.

“You always have to bargain a little, it’s not a deal anyway.”