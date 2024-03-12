Buildings | 19th century wooden houses are being demolished in the heart of Helsinki

The cargo shed and isolation room were empty for almost the entire beginning of the 2000s, now they are being sold for reuse to private individuals.

Guard A wooden house located in the Lasaret block is standing its last days in place in Kampi, Helsinki. Or not the whole house, but its skeleton, because the demolition work has progressed a long way. Another will soon follow.

The former warehouse shed located along Hietalahdenkatu in Hietalahti, Länsi-Kampi was completed in 1882. It was connected to the functions of Kaartin Lazaret as a military hospital from the early decades of the 19th century.

The wooden former isolation facility will also be demolished. The house, completed in 1901, is located south of Hietalahdenkatu next to the loading shed.

Demolition site photographed from the Kalevankatu side.

“They will be reused by private individuals”, senior manager Miro Pojanluoma About HGR Property Partners says.

State Senaatti, which is responsible for real estate ownership, sold the block's buildings to the real estate development and investment company HGR Property Partners in 2020. In January 2024, it in turn made a deal with the CapMan Social Real Estate fund, which invests in social real estate.

The block houses, among other things, an architect by Carl Ludvig Engel the yellow buildings on the side of Lönnrotinkatu from the 1820s and 30s designed by Evert Lagerspetz drawn red building along Kalevankatu from the 1880s. After Lagerspetz passed in February 1884, the project was continued to completion by the architect Theodor Höijer.

Currently, Helsinki's French Jules Verne school and a daycare center operate in the block. A kindergarten is being built in the red brick house on the Kalevankatu side.

From the cargo shed and the block's other wooden houses have been disputed for a long time. It has been suggested that they should be preserved and moved, or that they should be dismantled. Kaisaniemi park, where old wooden buildings have already been moved before, has been mentioned as possible relocation sites.

However, the address of the wooden houses after the Kaarti Lasaret block is the same as the wooden houses to be demolished from the area of ​​the former Maria Hospital. The city of Helsinki announced in February that they have been sold to a private person and will be erected after storage in Helsinki's Itä-Pakila.

HGR Property Partners does not say more about the individuals who bought the wooden houses.

The building designed by Evert Lagerspetz had room for 24 carriages. According to the drawing, the frame is a circular structure assembled from beams, stiffened by diagonal supports. (Source: Kaartin Lasaret quarter 1827–2007 Survey of building history by Kati Salonen and Mona Schalin Arkkitehdit Oy)

Correction March 12, 2024 at 2:20 p.m.: Corrected the street name in the caption correctly.