Mayor of Araraquara (SP) and tipped to take command of the party in 2025, states that the president is bigger than the party

The mayor of Araraquara (SP), Edinho Silva (PT), tipped to take over the PT in 2025, said in an interview with the program “CNN Interviews”from the CNN Brazilthat the construction of a name on the left to inherit the electoral capital of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is “an immense task”. The PT member states that Lula is bigger than the PT and that, therefore, the party needs to unite and strengthen itself for this process.

“Lula is bigger than the PT. We cannot have any doubt about that. If the PT is being the protagonist today, it is because we have Lula. He pulled the party forward in a moment of crisis that we were experiencing. He has no one bigger than PT. So, the PT will have a central role in the construction of the post-Lula era. The PT needs to be strong and united. Because building the post-Lula era is an immense task”he stated in the interview.

In Edinho's assessment, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, is the natural candidate to succeed Lula, because he was already the PT candidate in 2018, when Lula was imprisoned for a conviction in the Lava Jato operation and received more than 4 million votes .

“I think that Fernando Haddad is playing a fundamental role in the Lula government. The main victories of the first year of the government were led by Haddad. In any circumstance, in a post-Lula situation, Haddad is a candidate”he declared.

The PT member does not rule out that other names may appear because politics is dynamic, but that time cannot be crossed at this moment. Edinho defends that Lula runs for re-election in 2026.

Asked whether the advance of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro in the electoral polls with the support of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) cause some fear, Edinho said no.

“[A liderança da Michelle] It doesn't scare me, with all due respect. I think she is a leader of this radical Bolsonarism. She is undeniable”he stated.

For the mayor of Araraquara, the strongest name in Bolsonarism today is that of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

When commenting on the current situation of the Lula government, Edinho spoke of Planalto's difficulties and the rising disapproval of the management. The PT member listed 3 priorities:

make government actions reach the population;

make more deliveries to the population;

decrease the polarization temperature.

“If we don't lower the country's temperature, it is very difficult to communicate. Brazil needs a Lula who can reunite the country”declared the mayor of Araraquara.