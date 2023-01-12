The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai announced the construction of the first mosque in the world using 3D printing technology in the Emirate of Dubai, with a capacity of 600 worshipers, and work on it will be completed in the first quarter of 2025, while the construction process is managed by only three workers.

The Director General of the Department, Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, said during a press conference yesterday that the project is a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to move the Emirate of Dubai to advanced levels. It is at the forefront of global competitiveness indicators, and for the Emirate of Dubai to be a leader and innovate in all fields.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Mosques Affairs Sector, Mohammed Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, explained that the project is the first effort made by the department’s work team, especially since the global development developments that simulate artificial intelligence in all its stages were the main factor behind developing the idea of ​​building with 3D printing technology for the mosque. Pointing out that Mohsen Sultan Muhammad Sultan Al-Falahi donated the construction of the mosque, as he signed the “Charter for the Project of Design and Construction of the First Mosque with 3D Printing Technology.”

Ali Al-Halyan Al-Suwaidi, Head of the Department of Engineering in the department, stated that the 3D printing technology is a machine with digital control, which mixes the components of raw materials and industrial additives, and pours them to form the general structure of the building or any of its elements, according to the plans and dimensions that were entered in the programs. This printer, without the need for direct human intervention, or the need to use molds during the forming process, as is the case in the traditional formwork process.

He mentioned that only three workers work on one printer, and if another printer is added, the number of workers in charge of building the mosque will rise to six workers.

Al-Halyan explained that the start date of the works on the site will be at the beginning of the fourth quarter of the current year 2023, next October 2023, and the completion date will be in the first quarter of the year 2025, and the duration of the 3D printing works takes four months, and the period of 3D printing walls (average Print speed) approximately 20 cm per second / 2 square meters per hour.

It is expected that the cost of this mosque will be higher than the cost of ordinary buildings by 30%, because it is the first project of its kind, and we expect prices to gradually decrease due to the experiences that will be gained from the implementation of this mosque, as the cost in future projects can reach the cost of regular mosques themselves, and reach 30-year construction warranty.

Al-Halyan added about the current stage of the project that the initial design of the mosque has been completed, and coordination will be made with the Dubai Municipality to take the final credits, as the capacity of the mosque is approximately 600 worshipers, and the building area is 2000 square feet, indicating that the materials used in printing are materials Cementitious admixtures are available for the printing press pumping process.

