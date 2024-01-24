Building the capabilities of 100 Emirati women in artificial intelligence

The National Program for Programmers launched the “AI Forward” initiative, in cooperation with “Areed.com”, the largest talent center in the region, and the Meem Foundation, to build the capabilities of 100 Emirati women through a comprehensive training program in the field of artificial intelligence and data classification and explanation, which enhances the skills of the participants and their pivotal role. In the fields of technology and artificial intelligence.

The program seeks to provide various opportunities for personal and professional development for female cadres of different age groups, enhance their digital talents to enter the labor market, and provide them with practical skills in data classification and annotations, which will enhance their readiness for the required positions in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors.

The Executive Director of the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE Government, Saqr bin Ghalib, confirmed that the National Programmers Program represents an important center for developing digital skills, embodying the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. The Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, by investing in the Emirati human being and developing talents and capabilities, as they represent an essential element of the country’s march towards the future.

Saqr bin Ghalib said: “Through the initiatives of the National Coders Program, we seek to empower all members of society in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence, in a way that enhances the efforts of the UAE government to ensure technological progress and empower members of society through comprehensive and qualitative programs that keep pace with the latest technological developments.”

