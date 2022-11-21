Building societies | An increase in the interest rate on a housing association loan can increase the financing consideration by hundreds of euros

Interest expenses on housing association loans can multiply on the day of the interest rate review. OP Uusimaa’s Business Director Mikko Yli-Isotalo encourages housing associations to anticipate the situation.

Housing association loans an increase in interest rates can increase the financial consideration paid by the shareholders monthly by up to several hundred euros when the interest rate review date arrives.

Many have already mapped their own mortgage interest rate situation as the Euribor interest rates rise sharply. Business director of OP Uusimaa Mikko Yli-Isotalo however, the interest rate situation of housing association loans is also a concern, because few housing associations have protected their loans against rising interest rates. He urges the shareholders to take a special review of the interest rate situation of their own housing association’s loan.

According to Yli-Isotalo, the shareholder should ask the matter to be discussed at the general meeting if he is concerned about how his own housing association’s loan matters have been handled. He encourages shareholders and building societies to boldly turn to their bank and go through the options.

“If the company doesn’t decide to protect the credit, you can consider negotiating the loan share in your own name,” says Yli-Isotalo.

Transferring the portion of the housing association loan to your own loan pot can, first of all, bring the feeling that you can influence your own expenses, because the housing association does not decide on the matter. In addition to that, you can decide for yourself whether to take out some kind of loan security or interest rate protection, which have also become more expensive now that interest rates are rising.

In addition, those buying an apartment from a new housing association should now consider whether to take out part or all of the association loan as a personal housing loan.

The Real Estate Association has also warned about the drastic increase in consideration payments for new properties. New properties can initially have at least a two-year repayment grace period, in which case only interest is paid on the housing association loan.

After the grace period, the financing consideration is used to pay not only the interest but also the repayment of the loan. According to the housing association’s calculations, this may mean that the initial financial consideration of around a couple of hundred euros can rise to more than a thousand euros when the repayment holiday ends and the interest rates rise.

For now According to Yli-Isotalo, OP’s customers have not had problems with their housing association loans. The majority of housing association loans, like mortgages, are tied to one year’s Euribor.

It was still at zero at the time of the general meeting this spring, now it is already over 2.8 percent. Thus, the next interest rate revision date can more than five times the euro amount of the interest to be paid.

“Loans are taken during the general meeting and the interest rates are also updated with a little delay. The fees can be increased at the next general meetings”, says Yli-Isotalo.

OP has calculated that, for example, in a 50-square-meter apartment with a 200,000-euro housing association loan with a 25-year loan term, the interest rate rises from a good hundred euros to more than 550 euros.

In addition to interest, other housing association expenses, such as energy bills, may also be increasing. These costs are added to the treatment fees.

The new construction of residential buildings is the busiest in Uusimaa, where housing associations have on average more housing association loans than elsewhere in Finland. In addition to new properties, there may be large housing association loans in companies that have undergone major renovations, such as plumbing repairs.

Interest rates rise treats different shareholders differently. Some have been able to take a corporate loan as part of their own personal mortgage, while others pay off the loan in installments.

Even if a partner has already taken care of his own shares of the housing association loan, problems can arise if the other partners do not take care of their own shares of the housing association loan. In this case, the debt remains the responsibility of the company.

“It’s not completely safe from that, because the company is responsible for the loan as a whole. If someone gets into trouble, the company will still be responsible for the company loan,” says Yli-Isotalo.

Corporate loans are amortized by the housing association, which collects the money with financing payments or capital payments paid by the apartment owners. In case of problems, the housing association collects the payments of the partner who has neglected repayments. Eventually, it can take over the apartment.

In the worst case, unpaid financial consideration can lead to the housing company’s insolvency or even bankruptcy. More likely, however, are milder problems arising from neglected payments of financial consideration.

Last in the decade, large housing association loans became more the rule than the exception in new residential buildings. Especially in new residential buildings, up to 70 percent of the sales prices of the apartments have been housing association loans.

For investors in particular, a large loan portion has been attractive because it provides a tax advantage. The financing consideration paid for the housing company’s debt reduction can be fully deducted in taxation. Investors could only deduct interest from their own loan.

In 2019, HS published an extensive article about the risks associated with large housing association loans.

Read more: There is a new bomb in housing associations: Residents may have to pay their neighbors’ loans

At that time, both the Bank of Finland and the Financial Supervisory Authority expressed their concern about the rapid growth of housing association loans and the indebtedness of Finns. We talked about the so-called hidden debt.

The article stated that “the next recession – whenever it comes – will serve as a test for the risks of large housing association loans. The worst problems would be caused by a recession, where the increase in unemployment would test people’s ability to pay, and at the same time the values ​​and sales possibilities of the apartments would decrease”.