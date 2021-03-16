W.We’ve had enough for now, slam the door and don’t drive another car into the garage anytime soon. Unless this Porsche 911 is transformed into a real sports car. Then we get back in the spring, open the roof of the white Targa and speed south. In just under eight hours, father and son will be in the most beautiful Italy. It took that long to assemble the Porsche 911 from Lego bricks. Mateo was always at the helm. It is clear that at the age of ten he is not allowed to drive the sheet metal Porsche.

But why Lego is of the opinion that it is too young for the Lego set, because it has an age recommendation of “18+”, is not clear even after the last brick. What do the adults from Billund in Denmark think? That children only assemble sets like this under the supervision of their parents, like they go to a film together, which according to the FSK would not yet be allowed for the little ones? Or write Lego 18+ on the packaging so that dad can buy a Porsche for 130 euros because he can’t afford one for the road? We do not know it.

No adult has to lend a hand for the 1,458 pieces – even if the Creator Expert series is said to represent “the ultimate Lego building challenge”. By the way, Lego recommends the Bugatti Chiron with at least 3599 parts from the age of 16. Whatever. Actually, a child doesn’t even have to be able to read to be able to assemble Lego cars like the Porsche 911. As always, the bags are numbered. For each individual part there is a picture in the 267-page manual, which is almost always self-explanatory. Even the part of the instructions that shows that after seven bags you have to decide whether it should be the Targa, i.e. a semi-convertible or the Turbo with a roof, is explained graphically. Incidentally, the “moment of decision” really matters. The Turbo cannot be turned back into a Targa that quickly. Mateo has made a long-term decision to go on winter holidays.









Porsche 911





Papa didn’t care. During the seven hours and 42 minutes he actually only stopped the time, disposed of the nine empty plastic bags and listened to music in standby mode. We reached our destination in several stages, not racing through in one tour. We would do the same on the trip to Italy. Mateo has installed a turbocharger and integrated a powerful fan in the trunk for cooling, so that the engine stays cool at higher speeds. But still this white 911 invites you to cruise. Luggage can be stowed in the front of the trunk for a few days. Mama could come with you. The Porsche 911 is a four-seater. However, the brown back seat doesn’t look comfortable.

We got out after the last stone. The car is in the corner, dust settles on the white paintwork, the steering wheel rests, although it’s fascinating how the front tires move when Mateo turns it. After all, he assembled this mechanism himself according to instructions. But it’s the same every time. Whether the Bugatti Chiron from the Technic range or the Batmobile: wheels can be moved, doors opened or fans turned. But it’s just cars. And if so, then dad would prefer to drive the original Porsche or Bugatti through the streets of Frankfurt. Mateo and millions of other kids are into Star Wars anyway. And dad too, actually.

What are a Porsche 911 Turbo or a Bugatti Chiron when a star destroyer aims its weapons at the enemy ships, the clone troops storm out of the Republican gunboat or the X-wing folds out its wings for take-off. With the completed spaceships from Star Wars, the game starts in the children’s rooms.

Okay, Lego could object, the Porsche 911 is also intended for adults with the recommendation 18+. Let’s see how often they get into the sports car. We have seen a Millennium Falcon or Death Star on the shelf of adults more often than a fast car. From now on we will no longer get into such vehicles from bygone times.