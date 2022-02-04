In four decades since the founding of Direcional Engenharia, no year has presented results as expressive as 2021. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, the company is one of the largest builders and developers in the country, with more than 150 thousand units residential delivered. “We always seek to improve performance, and the last year was record-breaking,” the CEO of Grupo Direcional told DINHEIRO, Ricardo Gontijo, 40 years old. The numbers are impressive. The total volume of launches from last January to December reached R$ 3.1 billion, growth of 78% compared to 2020. Net sales totaled R$ 2.4 billion, 45% above the previous year. “In a sector with a long cycle like ours, where five years can take five years between the purchase of land and the delivery of projects, what we are reaping now is the result of what we sowed back there,” said Gontijo, who is at the company since 2004.

Currently, the group is formed by two companies. Direcional Engenharia works in the construction of affordable housing for families with a monthly income of up to seven minimum wages, which are part of the Casa Verde Amarela housing program. Above this range, Riva Incorporadora serves the conventional market, with properties intended for clients with an income of up to R$ 15,000 per month. “Our products are in the range between R$250,000 and R$600,000. A segment with a lot of demand throughout the country”, said the CEO. Separately from operations, in 2021 there was growth of 24% at Direcional and 368% at Riva.

One of the reasons for this high percentage lies in the macroeconomic environment. In early 2020, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Council reduced the economy’s basic interest rate (the Selic) to 2% per year. The decision was made to mitigate the impacts of the Covid pandemic. With the Selic at the lowest level in history, the supply of credit by banks grew. And the conditions for taking out new loans have become much more attractive. “It was also a record year in terms of the volume of financing granted,” said Gontijo. “The low cost for the real estate sector allowed many families to enter the target audience of our products”, he said.

SAVINGS As most of Grupo Direcional’s customers depend on bank financing to acquire a property, the reduction in interest rates had an extremely positive effect. The impact was felt throughout the country’s civil construction sector, which operates through the Brazilian Savings and Loan System (SBPE), a line of credit for the purchase of real estate that is offered by various public and private financial institutions in which resources come from savings. The SBPE finances up to 80% of the property with terms that can reach 35 years. And even now, with the Selic rate at 10.75% per year, interest on mortgages should remain at attractive levels. “Within Casa Verde Amarela, which accounts for 59% of Grupo Direcional’s sales, the increase in the Selic rate does not impact the cost of credit,” said Gontijo. According to him, even outside the government’s housing program, financing rates can be below the Selic rate. “Banks do not need to increase in the same proportion, as the funding is savings, which pay 0.5% per month plus TR,” he said. “As of August 2021, we felt an increase in interest rates, but much lower than the Selic rate. So much so that our fourth quarter was the record holder in sales, totaling R$ 668 million.”

The record result was not due, therefore, only to low interest rates. Three factors added up to this: the adequacy of products to demand, regional diversification and online sales. “We also had to adapt the launches to the inflationary reality, since the cost of materials rose above inflation”, he said. “We adjusted some products, with taller buildings and outdoor areas to meet the needs of those who can afford it and have been demanding more comfort since the beginning of the pandemic.” According to him, this allowed to increase sales and maintain profit margins.

Another decisive factor is the group’s presence in 40 cities in eight states, in addition to Brasília. “This gives us resilience and leaves the company shielded from the volatility of a given market.” Finally, the increase in digital channels weighed on the result. At Riva, according to Gontijo, almost 60% of sales were started online. “When we take the sales from 2017 to 2021, these are the digital platforms that had the most growth. Last year, the volume doubled compared to 2020.” Even that was a record.