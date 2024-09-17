Building permits | A significant change in the law will change Finnish construction at the turn of the year – Heini Maijala’s single-family house can become a single-family house even on paper

Building permits|The new Construction Act will bring changes that affect many Finns and also municipalities.

Fabric secret Heini Maijala has lived in the Kaivanno area on the shores of Lake Längelmävesi since 2019. The only problem is that his 76-square-meter home is not officially a detached house.

Now he hopes that the situation will change when the new Construction Act enters into force on January 1, 2025.