The UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas for another evening of which they mark The divisions in the UFC. This is event number 313 of the company, which will be headed by Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. This duel is one of the most anticipated by fans, since many consider that Russian is the only one capable of dethroning Poatan (Pereira nickname). The Brazilian has dominated throughout 2024 the category of the semi -marked (205 pounds or 93 kilos) three titular defenses.

In addition, one of the incentives of this fight is that to win Alex Pereira, would beat Another record in the UFC. If he goes out high before Magomed Ankalaev, he would have won four belt defenses in less than a year Natural, in 329 days. The fighter who currently holds said record is Jon Jones, with 364. However, he has the one who can be the most dangerous rival he has faced, since, in comparison, he is the one that best executes the fighting techniques.

Magomed Ankalaev is undoubtedly much more complete than the Brazilian. Although his style is based mainly on striking (hit), he has excellent wrestling skills and soil, Pereira’s main weakness. Despite the danger, the power of the born in Sao Paulo is not a minor thing, having knocked out to its last three rivals. If Alex Pereira’s hand connects the combat ends. In the same way it could happen if it fails to stop the demolition and control of Ankalaev.

UFC 313 fighting order

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev – Title of the SEMICOMPLETE WEIGHT

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev – Light Weight

Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes – Lightweight

Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo – Female straw weight

King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy – Light Weight

Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev – Heavyweight

Joshua van vs rei tsuruya – fly weight

Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan – Medium Weight

Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal – Welter Weight

Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall – Weight pen

Chris Gutierrez vs John Castañeda – Weight pen

Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz – Medium Weight

What time begins UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev?

There is no doubt that this event and, in particular, its stellar fight, has all the ingredients for be remembered. On one side, Ankalaev has an unrepeatable opportunity to get gold, which he could not get when drawing with Jan Błachowicz. In the red corner, Pereira also has good reasons to get the victory. In addition to the record of four defenses in less than a year, he could win the right to climb to heavyweights, with the chance of becoming the first triple championof history.









Thus, UFC 313 is scheduled to start at 00:30 in the morning, with the fight between Djorden Santos and Ozzy Diaz in the first preliminary. The preliminary will begin at 02:00 hours, with interesting duels such as Curtis Blaydes and Rizvan Kuniev. Finally, the stellar billboard will begin the 04:00 hours At dawn with the fight between King Green and Mauricio Ruffy, one of the most anticipated. The main lawsuit between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will occur After 06:00 hoursalways depending on the duration of the previous shocks.