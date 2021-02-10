This is the essential project to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Housing alone accounts for 28% of emissions. The Citizens’ Convention therefore paid particular attention to this. She wanted “to make compulsory the global energy renovation of buildings by 2040 (…) to reduce by two the GHG emissions of the sector”. In this area, we have known for a long time what to do, “a comprehensive renovation and not gesture by gesture, the windows then the insulation of the attic, which does not allow major energy gains”, explains Nicolas Nace, responsible for energy transition campaign at Greenpeace.

30 million housing units to renovate

In the bill, however, the general renovation obligation has disappeared. “We are still in the strategy of small steps,” comments Nicolas Nace. The objective of renovating the entire park to “low consumption building” (BBC) level – labeled A or B in the energy performance diagnosis – by 2050 is however already enshrined in law. However, to achieve it, 80% of the housing units must be renovated, that is to say around 30 million housing units. Without obligation or sanction, only incentives via tax credits for homeowners, it has so far largely failed. “The number of efficient renovations is stagnating at a rate of 0.2% per year on average,” the High Council for the Climate attacked at the end of November.

To put aside the obligation to renovate, the government spoke to NGOs of the fear of a new movement of “yellow vests” owners. Indeed, if it is a question of making the weight bear the sole responsibility of households, it will get stuck. Because a global renovation is very expensive, “50,000 euros on average”, estimates Manuel Domergue, director of studies at the Abbé-Pierre Foundation. The “MaPrimeRénov ‘” aid scheme now benefits everyone: the wealthiest households as well as private donors. Low-income households get a bonus of 1,500 euros if their work allows them to reach the BBC level. “But even a 10% remaining charge is prohibitive for these owners,” continues Manuel Domergue. The Citizens’ Convention had clearly identified it: it asked for a “zero” or “minimal” remaining charge.

We should “at least quadruple public aid”

On the funding side, nothing in the bill. The stimulus plan, in September, did put 2 billion in private housing over two years. “But we are only coming back to the level of 2017”, points out Nicolas Nace. It would be necessary “at least to quadruple public aid”, insisted the High Council. In the text presented today, there remains only one ban on renting thermal strainers in 2028. “It was already in the energy climate law of 2019, it is a reinforcement via a decree”, underlines Nicolas Nace . Only 1.4 million of the 4.8 million thermal strainers are affected. With this ban, “the greenhouse gas emissions avoided would be of the order of 2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year”, advances the impact study of the bill. In 2019, housing issued 81 million.