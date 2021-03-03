As soon as the last installment of increase has been paid, and you have to think about the next one. This week it was agreed 32% salary increase for building managers, what are they expected to do upload the expenses between 16% and 18% in total.

The increase agreed between the union of building managers (SUTERH) and the chambers of administrators is divided into four sections: 7% in April, 10% in July, 10% in October and 5% in February 2022.

According to estimates by the Chambers of Administrators, salaries represent at least half of the common expenses in Buenos Aires buildings, and in some they can reach 70%. That is why it can already be calculated what will be the increase with which the expenses will arrive this year for this salary increase.

The first tranche, which will be reflected in the settlements that expire in May, will increase expenses by at least 3.5%. In August, common expenses will arrive 5% more expensive. Another 5% will be added in November. And, within a year, you will have to pay 2.5% more.

At the end of these four sections, the expenses will be at least 16% more expensive, calculate the cameras of administrators consulted. That index could reach 18% If other values ​​of the salary and social charges category are taken into account that also rise with the increase in the minimum: overtime, Christmas bonus, the bonus of 20% of the basic in December and plus for seniority, for waste removal and for its classification in organic and recyclable.

The increase in building managers will impact expenses. File photo / Jorge Sánchez

The increase agreement was signed this week by the union sector, nucleated in the SUTERH of Víctor Santa María (president of the Buenos Aires PJ), and by representatives of the consortium administrators: the Union of Property Administrators (UADI), the Real Estate Association of Buildings for Rent and Horizontal (AIERH), the Argentine Chamber of Horizontal Property (CAPHAI) and the Association of Horizontal Property Owners (APH). It remains now that it is approved by the Ministry of Labor of the Nation.

As you can see, it is a joint discussion in which strangely the third sector involved does not participate: the one that pays. The owners and tenants still do not have a significant participation in the debate nor are they taken into account in the negotiation.

It is still too early to know if these increases will impact the delinquency level in Buenos Aires buildings, which had a peak a year ago, at the beginning of the quarantine. Today oscillates between 15 and 20% in dwellings, according to the chambers of administrators, although some indicate that there are buildings where this level rises to 32%. In residential buildings managed by AIERH it ranges from 25 to 30%.

“The average remains at historical values, although it is aggravated in buildings that have commercial premises, a sector very affected by the crisis ”, explains Matías Ruiz, who chairs the Civil Association of Administrators of Horizontal Property Consortiums (AIPH).

In fact, in buildings with CAPHAI administrators, “delinquencies reach 40% if they are premises or offices,” says Daniel Tocco, first vice president of that chamber. Similar values ​​are handled in AIPH.

The level of delinquency in the payment of expenses ranges between 15% and 20%, Photo Martín Bonetto

To make matters worse, in some consortia, debt leads to increase expenses to reverse the deficit, a quick but ineffective long-term solution, which ends up affecting precisely those who are compliant. “We have been in that circle for a long time and one cannot have a projection of their expenses: next month you do not know how much can come in the liquidation”, laments Ruiz.

With the numbers in red, some buildings opt for reduce the number of managers or not look for a new one if the former retires. In others, they decide to pay the current worker: pay him by the hour – a maximum of 18 per week – and dedicate himself only to specific tasks.

“In some consortiums, outsourced companies are hired to do cleaning or security. Others directly do not have, especially in buildings with few common spaces ”, observes Ruiz.

Another increase in expenses that was finally softer than expected was the adaptation of the buildings to the protocol for the use of common spaces in buildings. It eventually covered fewer areas than planned, which may have alleviated the impact. “It was not such a serious money outlay. What costs the most, on the other hand, is educating the neighbors so that they take the necessary care. As administrators we try to enforce that point as much as possible ”, remarks Beatriz Barnes, member of the commission of the Real Estate Association of Rent and Horizontal Buildings (AIERH) and legal advisor of the institution.

