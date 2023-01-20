The first residents have moved into their homes in the new residential area of ​​Weespersluis. Behind the brand new facades the lights of the living rooms shine, the cars and children’s bicycles are at the door. But when you turn a corner, you suddenly find yourself in an empty street. The houses are finished, but there are no paving stones yet. Large packages of vowels are ready for the road workers, who have closed off the passage with construction fences.

The new neighborhood near Weesp is still under construction, and if you walk in the direction of the A1 motorway, you increasingly get the feeling that you are walking on a building site. In the distance are flags and containers of construction companies such as BAM and Van Wijnen. While they are now working hard on the skeleton of an apartment block, the most recent pieces of construction site still resemble a lunar landscape.

Since the administrative reorganization last spring, Weesp is no longer an independent municipality. In fact, this is Amsterdam-East-East-East. Frank Klomp can laugh at the joke – the construction site is more than 20 minutes’ drive from Amsterdam’s city center. The director of project development at construction company Van Wijnen leads the way on a tour of the construction site. “There is a foundation here, watch where you walk,” warns Klomp as he goes through the fence and enters the construction site. The ground is muddy from the rain. Those who don’t pay attention can easily stumble over the concrete structures that protrude a few centimeters above the ground.

What do we actually see here? “We are now in a storage room that comes to one of the houses. And this here will be a home office, which will be added separately in the backyard,” says Klomp, pointing to a concrete rectangle. “The drawings were made at the beginning of the corona pandemic, so that has been taken into account.”

Photos Olivier Middendorp

Building in the polder near Weesp quite literally has more feet in the earth than building in the city. Firstly, the piece of land must be made ‘ready for construction’. The marshy ground around Amsterdam offers too little stability and must therefore be raised with sand from the IJsselmeer. The fill sand then has to settle for ten months to a year in order to create a solid foundation for the new building. During that time there is nothing to do on site. Only when the subsoil is solid enough can pipes be laid, the space for the foundation is excavated and the piles driven into the ground. Once the foundations have been laid and geothermal heat sources have been found (indispensable for the heat pumps), the construction of the homes will begin. As soon as the roof and facade are closed, the future resident receives the key and can continue with the inside of the house. Construction is being done in stages; after a one-year lead time, three homes will be delivered every week.

With those houses alone you are not there yet. The neighborhood must have sewerage and a connection to the electricity grid. Above ground, the roads still have to be built, with all the lampposts, traffic signs and street furniture that belong to a residential area. It is a lot of extra work compared to building in the city. And yet, building outside the city is generally cheaper, says Klomp – who adds that the costs can vary greatly per project. “In the city you build on a stamp and you have to arrange everything to be able to do your job. Traffic has to be diverted, not every type of truck is allowed into the city, and noise standards apply for local residents. You don’t find that kind of thing much less here in the polder.”

You can’t get a Mercedes for the money of a Volkswagen Polo

In the aim of Minister De Jonge (People’s Housing, CDA), up to 40 percent of new construction should consist of mid-rental or affordable owner-occupied homes. The fact that construction costs in suburban areas are lower than for houses in the city does not mean that houses ‘in the region’ are by definition cheaper.

The homes in Weespersluis that have already been completed are spacious and have a front and back garden. The chic-looking finish reveals that most of the new construction in Weespersluis will not be affordable for everyone. “There will be 2,950 homes. 150 of them are social rent, and 275 will be affordable purchase,” says Klomp. “The rest is indeed higher in the buying segment.”

He disputes that new-build homes are, by definition, on average more expensive than existing ones. In Weespersluis they would be relatively expensive due to the wish of the former municipal council, which wanted more expensive homes here. “You can make new buildings suitable for social rent, as long as you can adjust production accordingly.” Klomp points to the finishing of the new homes on the other side of the site. “That is really high quality, and you pay for it. You simply cannot get a Mercedes for the money of a Volkswagen Polo.”

How necessary is building in green? Building outside urban areas is not allowed just like that: anyone who has building plans there must first demonstrate why they cannot go into the city. This is laid down in, among other things, the ‘ladder for sustainable urbanisation’ and the National Environmental Vision, in which the government sets out the lines for spatial planning policy. Nevertheless, part of the 900,000 homes that Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing and Spatial Planning, CDA) wants to have built by 2030 will be built ‘in green’. Everyone agrees on that. But how many homes that are is up for debate. It is not clear from the current building plans of provinces, which are analyzed twice a year by the ABF research agency, which percentage is inner and outer urban. Researchers at ABF estimate that about 65 percent of building plans lie within the boundaries of the current built-up area. This percentage is even higher in the Randstad provinces, where opportunities for housing are being sought within the city.