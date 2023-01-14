By Olena Harmash and Tom Balmforth

KIEV (Reuters) – Russia launched a major missile strike into Ukraine on Saturday, destroying a nine-story apartment building in the city of Dnipro, killing at least five people and hitting vital power facilities across the country, officials said. .

The country’s energy minister, German Galushchenko, warned that the attacks that hit most regions would make the coming days “difficult”.

Fifteen people were rescued after being buried under building rubble in the east-central city of Dnipro, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office said.

“Tragedy. I went to the place… We will spend the whole night in the rubble,” said Borys Filatov, mayor of the town near the Dnipro River.

At least 27 people, including six children, were also injured in the attack, with even more people trapped under rubble, the regional governor said.

Footage showed firefighters putting out the fire around what was left of some cars. A large chunk of the building was missing. The exterior of the rest of the building was badly damaged.

Injured people were carried away on stretchers in images released by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspine.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February, has been attacking its energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing blackouts and interruptions in water supplies.

On Saturday, missiles also hit critical infrastructure facilities in eastern Kharkiv, which borders Russia, and western Lviv, which borders Poland, officials said.

The entire Kharkiv region lost power after authorities were forced to order emergency power cuts. In Lviv, interruptions in the supply of electricity and water are also possible, said regional governor Maxim Kozytsky.

“Thanks to efficient air defense work in Kiev, damage to critical infrastructure objects was prevented,” said Serhiy Popko, head of the city’s military administration.