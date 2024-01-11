Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2024 – 8:48

A building in Capão Redondo, in the south zone of São Paulo, is at risk of collapsing, according to the São Paulo City Hall on the morning of this Thursday, 11th. The Campo Limpo Subprefecture received a call regarding the collapse of a wall. a condominium in Jardim Germânia, at Rua Doutor José Serra Ribeiro, 300. Images also show that a ravine close to the site gave way during heavy rains.

“The inspection agent went to the site and the necessary measures were taken, such as: request to vacate the site due to risk of ruin, in addition to the prohibition request issued for the private area”, stated the City of São Paulo.

According to the State Civil Defense, due to heavy rain on Wednesday, part of the wall of this condominium collapsed. After inspection, it was found that the collapse occurred due to erosion, according to information provided by the municipal civil defense.

A new inspection will be carried out at the site in the morning, according to the state agency.

The call was registered on the third day of the storm that hit the city on Wednesday, the 10th. The heavy rains once again caused floods, tree falls and power outages.

Since the beginning of the week, the occurrence of storms has left a trail of damage in the city and metropolitan region. On Tuesday, the 9th, a 62-year-old man died of electrocution after a live wire fell in Moema, in the south zone.

On Monday, the 8th, part of the maintenance structure for the Ibirapuera marquee, also in the south zone, collapsed and left four injured.