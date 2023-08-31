At least 73 people died in a fire that broke out early this Thursday (31) in a building in the city of Johannesburg, in northern South Africa, according to local authorities, who have not yet determined the causes of the tragedy.

“The latest update is 73 dead and 52 injured. The search and recovery operation continues,” said Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

However, Mulaudzi warned that the death toll could rise because “on each floor there is an informal settlement”, and people that rescue services were trying to evacuate “were trapped by the structures between the floors”.

The spokesperson explained to the local press that firefighters were alerted to the fire around 1:30 am (local time, 8:30 pm on Wednesday in Brasilia) and that among the deceased was “a child who could have been between one and two years old”. and six other minors.

“It is a five-story building that caught fire in the early hours of Thursday. We managed to evacuate the people who were inside as soon as we arrived, while carrying out firefighting operations ”, she detailed.

Among the survivors, who were taken to hospital, some suffered minor injuries, while others inhaled smoke.

According to Mulaudzi, the fire has already been contained and emergency services are now busy with “extinguishing operations”.

The mayor of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, who went to the scene of the incident, confirmed that the building belongs to the city, was rented to an NGO and is called Shelter for the Homeless of Usindiso.

This is the third building fire in Johannesburg in recent months, according to South African media reports, after two minors died in another such incident in June.