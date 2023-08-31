Thursday, August 31, 2023
Building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa, claims the lives of at least 73 people

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in World
Another 52 injured people were transferred to various health centers.

At least 73 people died in a fire that tore through a five-story building in downtown Johannesburg, according to the most recent balance released this Thursday, August 31, by the emergency services of the South African city.

“Last update: 73 bodies recovered and 52 injured. Search and recovery operation is still ongoing,” Johannesburg emergency services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said on Twitter.

Firefighters brought the flames under control and search and recovery operations were ongoing.

“We are advancing floor by floor to recover the bodies,” explained Mulaudzi, who anticipated that the death toll could increase.

At the moment, the causes of the accident, which was declared at night, are unknown.

The affected building is located in a depressed area of ​​what used to be the business district of South Africa’s economic capital and served as an informal residence, Mulaudzi said.

Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances in front of the red-and-white building with burnt-out windows cordoned off by police.

This is the third building fire in Johannesburg in recent months, according to South African media reports, after two minors died in another incident in June.

AFP

