Building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa, claims the lives of at least 63 people

Building fire in Johannesburg
Another 43 injured people were transferred to various health centers.
At least 63 people died in a fire that ripped through a five-story building in downtown Johannesburg, according to the most recent balance released this Thursday, August 31, by the emergency services of the South African city.
“There are already 63 fatalities and 43 injured people who were transferred to various health centers“Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.
Firefighters brought the flames under control and search and recovery operations were ongoing.
“We are advancing floor by floor to recover the bodies,” explained Mulaudzi, who anticipated that the death toll could increase.
At the moment, the causes of the accident, which was declared at night, are unknown.
The affected building is located in a depressed area of what used to be the business district of South Africa’s economic capital and served as an informal residence, Mulaudzi said.
Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances in front of the red-and-white building with burnt-out windows cordoned off by police.
This is the third building fire in Johannesburg in recent months, according to South African media reports, after two minors died in another incident in June.
64 people have died and 43 others were injured when a fire broke out at a building in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday morning 31 August. The fire which stared at around 01:30 is said to have gutted a five story building at the corner of Albert and Delverrs street. @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/PuRH7CxaEZ
— Zandile Ethel Khumalo (@Ethel_Khumalo) August 31, 2023
AFP
