Imperia – The firefighters of the Urban Search and Rescue (Usar) group of Piedmont and Liguria worked all night to ensure the safety of the building gutted by an explosion yesterday morning in Piazza Vecchia in Soldanoin the Imperia area, due to a probable gas leak.

Three people seriously injured in the explosion: Jonathan Fortunato, 37, son of the owner of the gite, and his hosts Luis Kesser and Jean-Christophe Perez, 25.

A wounded man was rescued and taken by ambulance to Soldano

Two of them are hospitalized at the Burn Center of Villa Scassi, in Genoa and are in critical condition, kept in a pharmacological coma, the third is hospitalized at the Turin CTO.



The mayor of Soldano Isio Cassini together with the firefighters in front of the building gutted by the explosion

At dawn, the presence of other people in the rubble was ruled out.

