07/10/2023 – 1:36 pm

A commercial building collapsed this Monday morning, the 10th, on Avenida Domingos Ferreira, in the Pina neighborhood, in the south zone of Recife (PE). The city hall reported that teams from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) were called to the incident, but found that there were no victims, only material damage.

The city hall reported that the property was undergoing an irregular renovation. The Civil Defense of Recife is on site to carry out an inspection and assess the risks for pedestrians and neighboring properties. The CTTU, the state’s traffic and transport authority, is diverting traffic in front of the site.

“Those responsible for the property that collapsed on Avenida Domingos Ferreira will be notified due to the irregular renovation (without authorization from the Executive Secretariat for Urban Control) that was in progress at the site”, said the city hall, in a note.

The accident happened just three days after a building in Paulista, a city in the metropolitan region of Recife, collapsed, leaving 14 dead. The region has been facing rainy weather since the end of last week.
























