The National Museum of History and Culture of Beit el-Ayjaib, also known as the House of Wonders, fell on Zanzibar. Video from the event publishes Youtube-channel Zinduka online TV Zanzibar.

The footage shows a partially destroyed building, in front of which people crowd. A rescue operation begins on the spot – workers may be under the rubble.

Russian woman Yana Prokhorenko, who was next to the museum at the time of the collapse, told RBC that she was supposed to visit it with a group of other vacationers. But the excursion did not have time to take place. “As we approached, we heard a crash. There was a loud sound, as if from a demolition, after which a dust cloud formed, and it became clear that the tower and half of the building were gone, ”the tourist noted.

The Russian Embassy in Tanzania reported that there is no information about the injured Russians yet. The building was under reconstruction, so there should be no outsiders in it.