No deaths have been confirmed by local authorities; building collapsed after early-morning explosion in Marseille

The collapse of a building in Marseille, in the south of France, left at least 8 people missing this Sunday (April 9, 2023). Among the missing are a couple in their 30s and older people, according to the city’s attorney general. There are currently no confirmed deaths.

During the morning, the mayor of the city, Benoît Payan, said that it is necessary to “prepare to have victims in this terrible tragedy”.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin went to town. He stated that 10 people were probably in the building at the time of the collapse, but that 4 would definitely have been.

The construction collapsed after an explosion, the origin of which is still unknown. A gas leak is one of the most accepted possibilities by the authorities. Payan rules out that the fall was caused by damage to the property’s infrastructure. People close to the scene said they heard the bang, as reported by the newspaper. Le Monde.

Tivoli street, where the building is located, is known for its restaurants, bars and night scene.

In images released on social media, firefighters can be seen working near the wreckage scattered around the site.



Reproduction/Social Networks Cars were covered in dust near the crash site.



Reproduction/Social Networks Firefighters were on site during the day.

The local Fire Department shared a video in which professionals work on the rubble. It is not known how many people lived there.

#Marseille | Les recherches dans les décombres ont été immediately déclenchées pour extracte d’éventuelles victimes & procéder aux « levées de doute » avec des équipes Unité de sauvetage et de recherche USAR (urban search ans rescue). Des actions d’extinction sont aussi menées. pic.twitter.com/0YdBOEhuPw — Pompiers de France (@PompiersFR) April 9, 2023

Part of the 2 neighboring buildings also suffered damage. One of them is in danger of collapsing. Other buildings on the street were evacuated as a safety measure.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences to the victims of the collapse in his Twitter profile. “Thank you to the mobilized firefighters and rescuers”he wrote.