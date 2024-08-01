In Nizhny Tagil, after an explosion, two entrances of a building collapsed, people are under the rubble

A gas explosion occurred in a five-story residential building in Nizhny Tagil, causing two entrances to collapse. According to preliminary data, about 15 apartments were completely destroyed. Specialists are working at the scene, and air ambulance teams have been dispatched.

Three people were rescued from under the rubble.

The emergency occurred in the first entrance, a gas cylinder exploded there

As reported by TASS citing emergency services, the five-story building collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in the first entrance. There was no fire after the explosion. The blast wave blew out windows in a kindergarten, which is located 50 meters from the residential building where the gas exploded.

According to preliminary data, about 15 apartments were completely destroyed. Residents are being evacuated. Rescuers are also checking whether children and teachers in the kindergarten were injured.

Mash with reference to sources reportsthat a gas explosion could have occurred in an apartment on the first floor.

The Sverdlovsk Region Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the collapse of a five-story building. The agency will examine who serviced the building and when the gas equipment was inspected and the engineering structures were repaired.

Several people were rescued from under the rubble

According to TASSas a result of the explosion, five people were injured: two adults and three children, they were pulled out from under the rubble and hospitalized. Mash, citing eyewitnesses reportsthat there is a child left under the rubble, people hear his screams.

Photo: Press service of the Governor of Sverdlovsk region / RIA Novosti

Local resident Ilya Chikantsev told Lenta.ru that he was in a neighboring house at the time of the explosion. “There was a loud bang, we all jumped from the bang. Three minutes later I went out of the building to see what was happening. I saw people standing there, taking pictures. I saw that a section of the house had collapsed, there was no fire. There was a strong smell of gas. They say there are people under the rubble, small children,” he shared.

How reports Baza, the rescue operation is complicated by the threat of collapse of the structures. It is specified that, presumably, two more people remain under the rubble, but this number may increase.