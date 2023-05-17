A building located on Rua da Consolação, in downtown São Paulo, will be auctioned by Regional Council of Medicine of the State of SP (Cremesp).

The building has 11 floors, basement and attic, including 1 store, 10 offices, apartment for caretaker and garage, totaling 4,185.04 m² of built area.

+Google will delete accounts with 2 years without use; see how to avoid

The sale will take place in the form of an online auction and is a great opportunity for companies, developers or investment funds looking for property with an excellent location.

The initial bid for the property is R$ 36.8 million and is available for visitation by appointment.

The auction will be conducted by auctioneer Eduardo Suenaga. To participate, interested parties must register on the Lance Já Leilões website ( www.lanceja.com.br ), requesting authorization to bid in the auction. The website also contains the complete public notice and information on the goods.

The auction is now open for bidding and will close on May 24, 2023 at 3 pm.

For more information, interested parties may contact us by phone (11) 4426-5064 / (11) 2988-6929 / WhatsApp (11) 94490-8190 or via the website www.lanceja.com.br