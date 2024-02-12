Building amnesty, Salvini's “House Plan” takes shape. Accelerated in view of the European Championships

Matteo Salvini he goes straight to a new amnesty but is keen to clarify the aspects, it will concern construction “but not illegal villas on the sea or on riverbeds”. On 16 January the leader of the League – we read in La Stampa – brought together banks and building associations to Rome, in the branch office of the Ministry of Infrastructure in Pietralata. Second meeting in a few weeks, to talk about House Planthe impressive urban transformation project that the deputy prime minister of League aims to achieve by 2025, but of which it will try to give an electoral taste already in the coming months, before the European elections in June. Salvini he's in a hurry. And also for this reason, introducing the meeting, he was clear in choosing the words among the guests at the table: “I intend to introduce a building amnesty into the plan”.

“I'm talking – he specified – about small abuses and irregularities, discrepancies compared to the initial projects on walls, cellars, verandas, garages“. The issue of prices in big cities – continues La Stampa – could prove explosive for the government. Rents for students were the first proof of the crisis. The market is going crazy. Holiday homes and short-term rentals have increased the monthly value of properties. High mortgage rates have complicated many people's dreams of owning a home.

There are many ideas to summarize. Banca Intesa, for example, talks about how it is thinking of intervening on the real estate assets it manages Milan to reduce prices and make it the second and most expensive city in Italy a place more accessible than it is today. This plan will include, in Salvini's intentions, the mini-amnesty. In June 2023, the League filed a bill that proposes to abolish “double conformity”which binds renovations because it obliges them to demonstrate that the abuse committed was and is compliant with building regulations, beyond the project.