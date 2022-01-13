The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) warns in the document that it sent to the Murcia City Council about actions in preferential flow areas (floods or avenues) that urban developers who want to build in them will have to make, previously, “a declaration responsible “in which they express” clearly “that they know and assume the risk.

This document, which is also used for the rest of the region’s municipalities affected by the flood maps, indicates that they must include the applicable civil protection measures, “committing to transfer this information to those who may be affected.” This is independent, he adds, “of the complementary measures that they deem appropriate to adopt for their protection.”

It also underlines that in areas with preferential flow and on land already qualified as developable, new buildings, repair or rehabilitation works may be carried out that entail an increase in plant occupancy; changes of use, underground garages, etc., “with security conditions”. The CHS emphasizes that hazard and risk maps “provide a realistic and fairly accurate view of the problem, are an effective instrument for flood risk management and for mitigating potential damage.”

The mayor will take to the Plenary the declaration of high flooding for Murcia due to the refusal of the Community to get involved



On the other hand, the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, in statements to Onda Cero, said that he will take the declaration of Murcia as a high flooding municipality to the plenary session to unlock the licenses. “If the Community washes its hands and the CHS is only competent in the first 100 meters from the riverbed, someone will have to do something,” he said.