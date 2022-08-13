The professional holiday of construction workers is annually celebrated by Russians on the second Sunday of August. In 2022, Builder’s Day falls on August 14th. About the history and traditions of the holiday – in the material of Izvestia.

Builder’s Day – 2022: the history of the holiday

Builder’s Day has been celebrated in Russia for more than 60 years – for the first time this day was celebrated as a holiday in 1956. The first secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Nikita Khrushchev decided to dedicate the holiday date to the profession of builders. There is a version that such an idea came to his mind during a visit to the Zhigulevskaya hydroelectric power station, the progress of the construction of which so delighted the politician. It was decided to honor the significant work of the builders.

In parallel with this, a real construction boom began in the country – enterprises were massively built, virgin lands were developed. In addition, the Khrushchevs, which later became legendary, became widespread. At the same time, the industry began to move away from the use of artistic elements and more and more tend to reduce living space in new apartments.

In Russia, Builder’s Day became a federal holiday on August 11.

Builder’s Day – 2022: holiday traditions

In Soviet times, it was customary to hold ceremonial meetings and award distinguished representatives of the industry on this day. In addition, the opening of new construction projects was traditional. Many of these celebration traditions have survived to this day.

In modern Russia, on the occasion of Builders Day, concerts are held at which veterans are awarded. The tradition of opening new facilities has also been preserved: solemn opening ceremonies of educational and healthcare institutions, as well as residential buildings are held on this day.

It is not uncommon practice to hold parades of construction equipment. Professional master classes are also becoming traditional, where everyone can try themselves in one or another specialty of the direction.

At the same time, there are interesting traditions in the professional community, for example, those associated with the “initiation” of novice specialists. So, beginners are invited to pass “tests” to master the profession – eat a piece of bread with salt or hold their hands over a bowl of fire. After that, the novice builder should take an oath, and in the finale it is customary to put on a helmet, which could be symbolically hit with a brick.

