Contractors that led the infrastructure sector until 2015 have been reformulating their activities to remain relevant in the market.

After the economic crises of 2015 to 2016 and the stoppage of works during the Lava Jato operation, companies disposed of assets, offices and equipment. Employees were laid off or took early retirements. Companies also underwent internal and business model transformations.

There has been a deterioration in funding for works abroad with less government involvement. The result: construction companies’ revenues shrank by up to 90% in a 5-year cycle.

The engineering and construction sector went from peak annual revenues of BRL 179.6 billion in 2013 to BRL 68.3 billion in 2021, according to a survey by O Empreiteiro magazine.

To get back on their feet, these companies turned to the domestic market and sought to diversify their project portfolio, forming a mix of public and private contracts.

MINIMUM OF BRL 500 MILLION

With lower demand from the public sector, the average value of contracts fell. Before, companies could choose works with budgets close to R$ 500 million per year. There are few private works of this magnitude.

There was also an institutional change in the profile of the companies. After the discovery of cases of corruption, companies involved in Lava Jato reinforce the compliance department (compliance) to regain its credibility in the market and public opinion.

Some companies, such as Petrobras, veto the contract with contractors that have people involved in anti-corruption operations within the decision-making body.

Construction companies had to reinvent themselves and create new engineering solutions to serve the small and medium-sized customers they compete for now.

ACCEPT WORKS OF BRL 3 MILLION

One of the largest construction companies in the country recently accepted a BRL 3 million drainage project. The engineer who reported the case asked that the name of the company not be disclosed.

It is a work that will have a maximum of 40 people working, for a short time. Even so, it is considered advantageous. It can result in a profit of 10% of the total value for the company. The perspective of getting several contracts like this is considered positive. The work represents a radical change for companies that were used to rejecting any proposal below R$ 500 million.

The expectation is to be able to expand the contracts with the maturation of the concessions that were granted by the federal government, and which should enter a consistent stage of execution of works from 2023.

ODEBRECHT IS NOVONOR AND OEC

Among the processes of change, the holding Odebrecht changed its name to Novonor🇧🇷 The engineering arm of the group adopted the acronym OEC (Odebrecht Engineering & Construction). And abandoned the red color of the logo.

OEC continues to be the leader among construction companies in the country. The billing trend is for the company to end the year with BRL 4.2 billion, an increase of 45% compared to 2021, found the Power360 among market operators. The company has diversified its portfolio. In Brazil, half of the project portfolio comes from private clients.

NEW CONSTRUCTIONS

For the coming years, OEC hopes to expand its portfolio of projects. The list of new contracts includes the construction of a new section of Canal do Sertão, an adductor for the Cedae (Rio de Janeiro State Water and Sewage Company), a maintenance contract for the Mataripe Refinery (BA) with Acnot himin addition to 2 new contracts at Miami International Airport.

Another project that OEC will undertake in the company’s next growth cycle is the Guaratuba Bridge, in Paraná. The bridge will connect the city to Matinhos. It will be 1.2 km long, 4 lanes of traffic and sidewalks with a bike path on both sides, 3 meters wide. Must be built within 32 months. The work was budgeted at R$ 387 million. The winning consortium of the enterprise is formed by OEC, Carioca Christian-Nielsen and Goetze Lobato🇧🇷

Carioca has been on the market for 75 years and was one of the few that did not change its name.

OAS IS METHA AND COHESE

OAS, from Bahia, which was among the top 5 in the country, underwent restructuring in recent years. The company entered into judicial recovery in 2015. At the end of the process, the company was divided into two companies:

Methaholding 100% controlled by the Mata Pires family;

cohesivewith partners, formed from part of the assets.

Metha created the builder KPE🇧🇷 Another arm is E2, aimed at managing sports arenas (such as Arena do Grêmioin Porto Alegre, the Arena Fonte Novain Salvador, and the Arena das Dunas, In Natal). There is also Beyond, of environmental engineering solutions

THE cohesive currently focuses on 3 areas: infrastructure, civil construction and energy, oil and gas

During the restructuring process, OAS transferred Invepar shares to the Yosemite fund (formed by creditors of the former company). Invepar is one of the administrators of the airport of Guarulhos (SP). It is the 2nd busiest in Latin America (second only to Mexico City International Airport). Another loss by OAS during Lava Jato was the public-private partnership for sewage in Guarulhos, estimated at R$ 1.1 billion, for a period of 30 years.

CAMARGO IS MOVE

Camargo Corrêa was also restructured. The holding changed its name to To move🇧🇷 Afterwards, it divided the contractor into two: Construções e Comércio Camargo Corrêa (4C), which concentrates the portfolio of works and negotiations with Lava Jato, and Camargo Corrêa Infra, to plan new actions.

Camargo Corrêa, for example, now has a portfolio more focused on infrastructure than on civil construction. Mover is one of the shareholders of CCR, the largest private group operating transport infrastructure in Latin America. In Brazil, it manages 2,243 km of highways.

CCR also operates 54 subway stations. Controls airports in Brazil, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Curaçao. In 2021, the company won major contracts: 2 blocks of federal airports (Central and South); Pampulha airport, in Belo Horizonte; and CPTM lines 8 and 9 in São Paulo.

In the United States, CCR controls airport service providers TAS (Total Airport Services) and CCR USA.

This report is part of the Brazil ahead series. It is a comprehensive survey of information from the digital newspaper Power360 about the country’s challenges in this 3rd decade of the 21st century, in which democracy is in an advanced stage of consolidation, but institutions and various sectors of the economy still need improvement.