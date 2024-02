Tribute in Hatai, Turkey, on the 6th, to those killed in the devastating earthquake a year ago in the country and in Syria | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A Turkish court sentenced the builder of a building that collapsed during the February 6, 2023 earthquake, killing 34 people, to 18 years in prison, the first sentence handed down in the numerous trials following the catastrophe, which left more than 53,000 dead in the country. country and 6 thousand in neighboring Syria.

The court found it proven that, according to expert reports, the columns of the building that collapsed in the city of Sanliurfa, in the southeast of the country, had serious material defects.

The builder, Müslüm Demirer, was found guilty of failing to comply with legal regulations. Three other people responsible had already died years before.

The defense rejected the defendant's guilt, pointing out that Demirer's own son died in the building collapse. But the court only accepted this circumstance as a mitigating factor to reduce the initial sentence from 21 years to 18 years.

This is the first conviction of a defendant in the numerous trials that followed the consecutive earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale that occurred on February 6 last year.

With a death toll of 351, Sanliurfa is one of the regions least affected by the earthquake, which killed more than 53,000 people in 11 provinces of Turkey.

In May last year, a court sentenced a builder and an engineer to 14 years in prison for the deaths of 30 people in the earthquake that hit Izmir in 2020.