In his career as a Formula 1 driver, Alain Prost he is still recognized today as one of the greatest talents ever. The proof of him is in his palmarès consisting of 51 victories, 33 pole positions and 106 podiums in 199 GPs disputed, ‘translatable’ into four world titles conquered. Joys and successes which, however, were not repeated later in the role of builder. Hanging up his helmet at the end of the 1993 season, the Professor he came ever closer to another personal desire: to create a team of his own. The project took hold with the acquisition of Ligier in 1996, to which was added support from the French government to create an all-transalpine team, powered by Peugeot engines.

The work was completed in 1997with the birth of Prost Grand Prix. A dream that for Prost, however, soon turned into a nightmare, as told by the former Renault, McLaren, Williams and Ferrari driver to the microphones of the The Team: “I asked myself up to three days before whether or not it was appropriate to go ahead with the operation – recalled the 67-year-old – I signed with the Peugeot, and three months later they announced their return to rallying, which is their DNA. They didn’t invest anything. Last year we broke 45 engines. To this were added five tax audits in five years, and the Urssaf (entity that collects employers’ contributions in France, ed) on the back every five minutes. Initially Jacques Chirac, then President of the Republic, had promised to support us, but three months later the National Assembly was dissolved. It will remain the worst experience of my life. You can imagine: I had a payroll of 190 employees which was slightly higher than Ron Dennis at McLaren, with 450 people.

The idea of ​​an all-French team is still present today with theAlpine, a team that will start the 2023 season with its own engines and with two drivers of transalpine nationality such as Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. A project that Prost himself, however, does not consider French in spirit at all: “We are talking about Renault becoming Alpine – he added – but it has nothing to do with it. It is a team based in England, in Enstone, one cannot speak of a French team“.