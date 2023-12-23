It's still not over with those cheating diesels.

When you say cheat diesel, you say Volkswagen. The Germans incurred one of the biggest scandals in automotive history. But they were certainly not the only ones guilty of fiddling with emissions. For example, there has also been a lot of cheating within Stellantis.

A record fine has now been handed out in the US in the context of fraudulent software. This time the recipient of this fine is not a car manufacturer, but an engine manufacturer. This concerns Cummins, the world's largest manufacturer of diesel engines.

So Cummins not only built diesels, but also cheat diesels. These were engines used in the Ram 2500 and 3500 from 2013 to the present. Also cars from Stellantis. And those Ram's are even worse for the environment than expected.

Since the Ram is quite popular in the US, the numbers are also large: 960,000 cars are said to be equipped with tampering software. That is why Cummins now has to cough up a hefty fine. To be precise, it concerns an amount of 1.675 billion dollars, which amounts to more than 1.5 billion in euros.

To put this fine into perspective: the diesel manufacturer's turnover last year was $28 billion and its profit was $2.15 billion. So they won't go bankrupt straight away, but they will feel it for a while. The damage to the image will not be too bad. Because you don't have a green image if you are the largest diesel producer in the world.

