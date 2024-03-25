Home page politics

In Brandenburg an der Havel, Chancellor Olaf Scholz answered questions from citizens. © Soeren Stache/dpa

It was about immigration, right-wing extremism, housing construction and citizens' money – the Chancellor answered many questions at the citizens' dialogue. The protest remained at the door.

Brandenburg an der Havel – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to promote the creation of affordable housing and believes the construction of new districts is necessary. The SPD politician said at a “Chancellor's Talk” with around 160 citizens in Brandenburg an der Havel: “We will have to build new districts.” More building land is needed. “You can’t shirk on site,” said Scholz. He spoke out in favor of simplifying building law and building prices should also fall.

The federal government is already promoting improvements by increasing housing benefit and increasing funding for social housing. “There's a lot going on…” said the Chancellor. There must be enough housing for the broad spectrum of society who earn normal wages.

At the citizens' dialogue, the Chancellor also emphasized the need to take action against right-wing extremism to protect democracy. “It is crucial that we do not duck away when our democracy is in danger.” We must “loudly oppose” right-wing extremist positions. Scholz condemned the meeting of radical right-wingers in Potsdam, where “remigration” was discussed. When right-wing extremists use this term, they usually mean that large numbers of people of foreign origin should leave the country, even under duress. Skilled workers from abroad are necessary in Germany to ensure prosperity, said Scholz, with a view to the passed labor immigration law.

Scholz on citizens’ money: Give it to people “who get by”

After a question from a citizen, the Chancellor defended the mechanism for increasing citizens' money and at the same time pointed out the planned tightening of possible sanctions. The planned regulation provides for the possibility that in the future job centers will completely cut off citizen's benefit for unemployed people for a maximum of two months if those affected consistently refuse to take up work. “I also know some people who somehow always manage to get by,” said Scholz. “It is very important that we do something about it.” After the citizens’ dialogue, the Chancellor was photographed for selfies with citizens.

Before the conversation began, demonstrators – including those from the AfD – protested in front of the event hall with whistles, flags and posters. Slogans like “Germany, embarrassing fatherland” and “The system is over!” could be read on banners. We are the turning point!” and “Stop the government-made crises!”. However, Scholz's limousine took a different route to the hall and did not get past the protesters. During the event there was a shouting incident in the hall towards the end of the conversation.

The Chancellor answered questions from citizens for one and a half hours at a series of “Chancellor Talks” in all federal states. dpa