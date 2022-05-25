We are about to finish the month of May, which in Mexico has a special meaning, since it commemorates many members of the community that are of great value to us, such as International Press Freedom Day, Mother’s Day, that of the Teacher, of the Farmer and last Monday 23 the Student’s Day.

In Ahome this has an added value, since these commemorations allow us to remember that this land has been the cradle of great characters in all areas of human activity.

For this reason, from the municipal government we have set ourselves the priority goal of recovering Ahomen pride, that is, we want to put all our efforts so that the material, social, economic, political and cultural environment in our municipality is conducive so that each person can develop their greatest potential.

Thus, we are determined to recover the green and wooded environment that previously allowed Los Mochis to be known as the Emerald City.

For this reason, we have already started planting trees along all the main boulevards of the city, which not only provide shade and help recover the environment, but also beautify the city, making it friendlier for those of us who live here. and for those who visit us.

Likewise, we have expanded scholarships for high-performance athletes and outstanding students, as we are convinced that talent, of which there is much in Ahome, must be recognized and supported.

Likewise, with the support of its population, an ambitious project is being carried out to make Topolobampo an ecological tourist attraction, which in the short term means a greater source of well-being for those who live in the port, but always with an ecological conscience. that not only take care of what you have, but also help to recover its balance in flora and fauna.

And it is that we must remember that the strategic position of Topolobampo, in addition, will allow us to fulfill the vocation of our municipality, which is industrial development but with the sign of the times that is ecological balance and care for the environment.

In the same way we want to recover another source of pride for the Ahomeans, which is the quality of drinking water, and in itself of all public services, streets, parks and gardens, and honor the line designed by our founders for orderly development. .

Likewise, we are advancing in unity with the population in building a true culture of peace, which has placed the city of Los Mochis as one of the safest cities in the country.

So it is that from the municipal government we want families to move towards well-being, but being clear that this not only means having material goods and enough income for a decent life, but that comprehensive progress towards an environment of progress is required. , healthy and peaceful where to develop daily activities.

And it is that in Ahome we are convinced that it is the humanistic vision that our President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, have raised and developed, which will allow us a sustained development for the population. , since the welfare of the people is the principle, the means and the end for which we work.