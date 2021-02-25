Vivien Ventalon

Dairy and suckler cow breeder (Puy-de-Dôme)

It’s the little story in the big one. The ancestor Ventalon alternated between the coal mines and the fields. A small farm of 12 hectares, taken over and extended by the father. In 2007, the son, Vivien Ventalon, joined the adventure. The two men now share around a hundred hectares in Bourg-Lastic, in Puy-de-Dôme. Eight to feed the animals and renew the meadows, based on triticale and meslin. The rest for dairy cows and suckler cows, intended for meat. A human-sized farm that is perfectly suited to Vivien Ventalon. “I make a pretty good living. I wouldn’t change jobs for the world ”, he blurted out, laughing.

In fact, the breeder has never seen himself do anything else. He grew up on a farm, nestled between the Millevaches and the volcanoes of Auvergne. With an agricultural baccalaureate in his pocket, he settled in after school. The milk produced, its main activity, is a delight for lovers of Bleu d’Auvergne and Fourme d’Ambert. “I am part of a cooperative of about forty producers. It was a small structure that operated on its own. But the giant Sodiaal ended up taking a stake. My dream would be to fire everyone, to take things in hand. But the mentality of the peasant world is so complicated. No one wants to stress or engage in something. “

The goal is to improve working conditions

So Vivien Ventalon continues on her way, far from controversy. The goal is to improve their working conditions. A new building is under construction. With his father’s retirement approaching, the 32-year-old breeder could soon take over the entire herd. The transmission will be on the menu of exchanges on March 15, Puydômoise stage of the Tour de France of the Modef family farms. It will also be an opportunity for the peasant to defend his vision of the family farm: “A place on a human scale, where people manage to make a living from their profession. Build a larger fabric of farmers, rather than a few huge farms. And continue as much as possible in the momentum of the parents. “ Without forcing fate. Vivien Ventalon’s daughter, like his wife’s, is interested in the profession. “I settled in out of envy, if they also want to, we’ll discuss it. On the other hand, I will never tell them not to start because it is a rotten profession. This is not the case. ”