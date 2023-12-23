Buick dealers are split over the electric transition. Almost half of the dealers of the iconic American brand have in fact decided to abandon the sales network of the General Motors group brand due to the high costs expected from the transition and above all from the adaptation of the infrastructures required by the brand. We are talking about 47% of Buick showrooms throughout the United States, a worrying percentage that will see 2024 with only 1,000 dealers of the American car manufacturer located throughout the USA.

The cost of electrification for Buick

The news was reported by the American magazine Detroit Free Press, which underlined how General Motors has requested an investment of between 300 and 400 thousand euros from dealers to adapt to the new sales standards of electric vehicles. Buick's first model is expected to arrive on tap in 2024, with several other EVs from the brand planned for the years to come. Many dealerships have judged the expense to be unsustainable, considering the fact that the showroom network is also made up of small businesses, unable to face an investment of this magnitude, with the money recoverable only through the (unlikely) sale of thousands of examples at drums.

A transition still in its infancy

At the moment the United States has launched an impressive plan for the transition towards sustainable mobility but the path is far from easy given the geographical vastness of covering first and foremost with the charging network. In this context, there are several large groups that have nevertheless decided to go all-in on EVs.

The politics of General Motors

“Buick is transforming itself, releasing the best vehicles the brand has ever had”said a General Motors spokesperson when asked about the issue. “All this must be supported by a better customer experience in the transition to electric vehicles. This year we allowed dealers who are not aligned with the future of Buick to voluntarily exit in a respectful and structured manner, with the full support of the National Dealer Council.”.