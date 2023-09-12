The death of the author of was announced via the official account on Space Adventure Cobra, Buichi Terasawa, which occurred last September 8 due to a heart attack. In 2003 Terasawa revealed that he had been suffering from a brain tumor since 1998 and thanks to an initial operation and radio and chemotherapy treatments the cancer had stopped. However, a second operation left half of his body paralyzed.

Terasawa was born in 1955 in the Hokkaido region, in 1976 he moved to Tokyo to become a student of Osamu Tezuka. The author published the Cobra manga on Weekly Shonen Jump from 1978 to 1984.

Source: official X account Street Anime News Network