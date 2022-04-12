Many of you will surely remember Bugsnax, a title suitable for players of all ages that was released at the same time as the new (current) generation of consoles was born. The title achieved some success, also thanks to its “catch them all” features, and the colorful world that the team managed to create. Well, the game is ready to return with great fanfare, and this time also on the other platforms: Bugsnax will be available on Switch, Xbox Series X and S., PC with Windows 10 and cloud gaming (beta) since April 28complete with availability for players in possession of the subscription Xbox Game Pass.

It does not end there, because in addition to the game, it will also include a free content dedicated to the adventure created by Young Horseswith a new story for about three hours, new quests and one strange new island emerged from the sea, to be explored … but above all it will be populated by Giant Bugsnax!

Bugsnax is headed to Xbox Game Pass on April 28https://t.co/QvIrWeFXia pic.twitter.com/7ZvUcDxwfy – Nibel (@Nibellion) April 12, 2022

Clearly, as always happens in these cases, updates and fixes are also among the protagonists of the update on the occasion of the new launch. Those who have already played Bugsnax with the original release (here our review of the game) they will then be able to try their hand at a new appetizing challenge, while those who will enjoy the game on Xbox and Switch as new explorers, will be able to discover a more complete and stimulating adventure right from the start (and to help you, we also offer our guide on how to catch all the Bugsnax present in the basic content of the game, and our guide to trophies and platinum dedicated to all the most avid hunters).

Bugsnax is an exploratory adventure that will take us to a very special island, which presents various biomes and is populated by dozens of creatures called Bugsnax, animals / insects with the features of food! And what happens if you eat them? Well, the side effects are quite special, go and find out!