Young Horses has announced the release date of the mobile version for iOS Of Bugsnax. The colorful action adventure will be available on the App Store starting Wednesday July 12, 2023.

Bugsnax is actionadventure landed on PS5, PS4 and PC in November of 2020, followed by the Xbox and Switch versions in April of last year. In the game we will explore a bizarre world inhabited by bugsnax, funny beings halfway between insects and snacks. Our goal will be to capture all 100 specimens in the game, each with a unique appearance and characteristics, and face a series of fun challenges.

If you want to know more, we suggest you read our Bugsnax review of the console version of the game.