Bugs | Insects were found in the school food

Insects and their larvae were found among the school food in Rovaniemi on Thursday, Lapin Kansa reports. The reason turned out to be the noodles, which were thought to be of high quality.

School food mosquito-like insects and their larvae were found in the Korkalovaara elementary school in Rovaniemi.

Told about it earlier The People of Lapland. Head of Rovaniemi city’s food and cleaning services Hajnalka Kiss-Herttua confirm the matter to HS.

Insects were found in the noodles towards the end of the middle school children’s meal. According to the school’s estimate, a maximum of 40 students ate noodles.

The menu of the day originally had potatoes and minced meat sauce. However, they ran out of potatoes, so the kitchen was in a hurry to replace them. For such situations, the kitchen also has instant noodles.

“The noodles were hurriedly taken to the line and some of the students had time to eat until one teacher noticed something extra in the food,” says Kiss-Herttua.

“It was some winged, mosquito-like creature.”

The serving of noodles was stopped immediately.

The school informed the parents about the incident in the Wilma system immediately on Thursday.

Noodles were Santa Maria noodles made in Thailand. These are noodles of a high-quality brand, with which, according to Kiss-Herttua, there have been no problems before.

According to him, what happened in general is very rare in public kitchens.

“In the past few years, we’ve had one similar case where something that didn’t belong in a bag of flour was found in the kindergarten.”

The city orders the noodles wholesale. After the discovery, the city made a complaint to Tuku about the sale lot. The information goes to the manufacturer through the wholesaler.

A batch of noodles the date was marked for next year. The lot and the insects now end up with the city health inspector’s more specific cause.

The inspector has already given his preliminary assessment based on the picture taken of the insect.

“Based on the picture, he wasn’t particularly worried.”

Since the noodles were cooked, health hazards are also unlikely, says Kiss-Herttua.

The city of Rovaniemi has around 50 kitchens. Most of them have noodles in stock, but Kiss-Herttua can’t give an estimate of the quantities. The city has instructed kitchens to check their batch of noodles.

The noodles of the batch in question will be discarded. Before that, however, the city is still waiting for the health inspector’s assessment of the insect.

“We are still receiving instructions on whether the noodles can be disposed of normally.”