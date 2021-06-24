It started as an innovative and extravagant Sanremo collaboration, it turned into a tough battle, first on social media, now also in court. We are talking about the dispute between Bugo and Morgan, and the historic performance of the two at the Sanremo 2020 Festival, with the song Sincero. As you recall, Morgan, after a series of disagreements with his colleague, had brought a modified version of the song’s lyrics, with which he launched various accusations against Bugo. At that point Bugo, to everyone’s amazement, decided to leave the Ariston stage in the middle of the exhibition (here the video), and the two were eventually disqualified from the competition.

An iconic moment of television that led to the creation of numerous videos, gifs and parodies of Morgan’s transformed version of Sincero. After that episode, the two artists did not send them to say, and now the court of Milan spoke on the matter. According to the judges “the deformation of the text of the song Sincero both on the stage of the Ariston and through the dissemination of performances of the work with the text modified on Instagram by Morgan violates the economic rights of the publishers and the moral rights of the co-authors”. To report it is a note released by the press office of the Mescal record label, which has Bugo among its artists.

The judge also “ordered Morgan to remove such illegal content from his Instagram page, to cease future associations of Sincero with the modified text, ordering a penalty for any further violation”. For his part, however, Marco Castoldi sings victory: “Today I won the case against Bugo’s manager (Valerio Soave, ed) who, in addition to not having paid me a cent for the song he made in duet with his artist, accused me of extortion because the my lawyer had submitted him a regular contract for my work. Obviously the Court agreed with me ”. The reference is to the complaint of attempted extortion and defamation that Soave filed against him for having presented him, a few days before Sanremo, the request for several thousand euros for his participation in a duet with Bugo.

Finally, according to Rolling Stone, the judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of Alexandria has closed the crime of extortion against Morgan (but not that of defamation). A very important issue still remains to be addressed, for which a hearing is scheduled in September, namely the request by the publishers and authors of Sincero for 240 thousand euros in damages (financial and otherwise).

