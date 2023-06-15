On the passion for Juventus

“Let’s start from the assumption that I am the only artist from Sanremo who had the evening changed to watch a match. It was the 2021 Festival, they had inserted me on Tuesday evening while Juve was playing. I was immediately clear: ‘ I don’t sing,” I said. So they moved me to Wednesdays because I had to watch the game. For me, watching the games means taking my mind off work and music. Last year, while I was recording the record, I happened to interrupt myself several times because he was playing the Juventus. Come on, if you stop for an hour and a half, nothing happens”.